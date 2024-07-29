Summary Gemini's upcoming tools will make it easier to customize images after they've been generated.

Gemini rose to AI chatbot popularity quickly due to marketability and user base potential.

Google's Gemini AI may soon become even more powerful, with new features coming for controlling smart home devices.

Practically overnight in December 2023, Google Gemini became one of the leading AI chatbots based purely on its marketability and potential user base. While it still has a lot of room to grow, Gemini has been fine-tuned over the last half year, and combined with the amount of user data Google has gathered from Search and its other products, its possibilities are endless (and terrifying to some). Unsurprisingly, AI chatbots’ generative image capability is perhaps their most talked-about feature. That’s no different with Gemini, and it’s soon going to be a lot easier to get what you want from your text-to-image prompts.

According to Android Authority, the latest Google app beta for Android has new tools that will allow users to further edit generated images instead of having to continuously generate new pictures. Up until now, it’s been annoyingly difficult to utilize the tool to get exactly what we want. Once Google enables this feature on what Android Authority assumes to be a server-side switch, then users will be able to tell Gemini what part of the image they want changed by either describing what they want to have swapped or simply circling it. This new tool was spotted in beta version 15.29.34.29.

Galaxy-brained move from Google

(Source: Android Authority)

While it isn’t exactly the same, Google Gemini seems to be borrowing —or, more so, adapting — a feature that Samsung added to Galaxy AI called Sketch to Image. This tool lets you insert realistic AI-generated objects into already-existing photos by sketching on top of them. AP writer Taylor Kerns tested the feature out by adding sunglasses, a crown, and a Pokémon bong to a picture of his dog with some pretty spectacularly-fun results.

Gemini has a lot of work left to go before we can call it a replacement for Google Assistant, but new extensions are in the works that will let users control their smart home devices, phone calls, and other everyday actions, all of which could be announced at Made by Google on August 13. Additionally, the free tier of Gemini just got a lot faster, giving more users an upgraded experience when diving into the LLM frontend. If free isn’t for you, however, Google may soon offer a year of Gemini Advanced for anyone who buys a Google Pixel 9, something the company already gives out for Chromebook Plus purchases.