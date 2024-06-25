Summary Gemini AI side panel enhances the Google Workspace apps user experience with integrated features.

The versatility of Gemini AI across Workspace apps empowers users to work efficiently and creatively.

The Gemini side panel is only available to paid Google Workspace customers.

As the AI competition heats up, Google developers are eagerly integrating Gemini AI deeper into the company's various services and apps. The buzz around Google these days is all about Gemini AI and its transformative impact on Google apps. For instance, Gmail for Android recently received a summarization feature powered by Gemini. But this is just the beginning for Gemini and Google, as more innovative Gemini-driven features are in the works for Google services, particularly Workspace apps.

At the recent Google developers conference, I/O 2024, Google unveiled its user-centric approach with the introduction of a Gemini side panel to the Workspace apps, including paid Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. As Google highlighted in its blog post, this side panel, powered by Gemini 1.5 Pro, is now being rolled out to Workspace users, enhancing their experience by integrating Gemini capabilities as built-in features into different apps, aligning its functionality with the app's purpose.

Google added a dedicated Gemini side panel to Workspace apps

The Gemini side panel is versatile, offering different functionalities in each Workspace app. For instance, with Google Docs, it can assist you in writing and refining your content, summarizing information, aiding in brainstorming, creating content based on other files, and more. This adaptability of Gemini AI across apps empowers you to work more efficiently and creatively.

Moreover, the Gemini side panel in the Slides app can help you generate new slides, generate custom images, summarize presentations, and more. When it comes to the Sheets app, it can help you track and organize data, create tables, generate formulas, and ask how to accomplish specific tasks on the app.

Additionally, the Gemini side panel in Drive can summarize one or multiple documents, get quick facts about a project, or deep dive into a topic without needing to find and click through numerous documents. Gmail is also getting the Gemini side panel. As Google noted, the side panel in Gmail can summarize email threads, draft an email, and suggest responses to an email thread.

The Gemini side panel is available to Google Workspace customers with the Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on, and Google One AI Premium.

If you're an eligible user, you must see an "Ask Gemini" (spark button) in the top right corner of the Google Workspace app next to your profile avatar. Google has just started rolling out the Gemini side panel, and it might take some time before all eligible users can get their hands on it.