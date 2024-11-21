Key Takeaways Google Gemini now allows file sharing from different apps.

Previously, users could only upload files directly within the Gemini app.

Standard file formats, like .TXT and .DOCX, can be analyzed by Gemini.

When Google Gemini was first announced at the end of 2023, it came with a lot of promises. Unfortunately, our hopes were not met when it was released to the masses, and it didn’t come with tons of features that Google Assistant already had. However, time has been kind to Gemini, and the hard work of Google’s employees has made it a decent alternative to Assistant as the year winds down. The main selling point for Gemini is, of course, its artificial intelligence features, and there are a ton of ways you can utilize it for maximum productivity. Now, on Android, it’s even easier to manage your workflows through Gemini when using different apps.

According to Android Authority, on the latest build of Gemini (v1.0.686588308 as of this article’s publishing) for Android, Google has added the ability to upload files to Gemini directly through the share sheet on different apps. Before this update, users who wanted to analyze different documents and share files with Gemini would have to directly add the files within the Gemini app. This is a welcome change; the former cumbersome method of attaching files was annoying and somewhat inconvenient. As long as the app that you’re trying to share from is working with some of the most common formats, such as .TXT, .DOCX, .HTML, .XLS, and more, you’ll benefit from the update.

Other recent Gemini enhancements

Gemini has no doubt become one of the main focuses of Google’s workforce, and we think that it might be better than ChatGPT for some people now. Not only can Gemini offer multiple different responses for every query (something ChatGPT doesn’t do), but its integration with the entire range of Google’s products and apps makes it a no-brainer for someone who heavily relies on Google Workspace. It touches every corner of the Android and Google app suite, too; for example, Google Keep is reportedly working on a “Help me draw” feature in Workspace Labs that will bring doodles and sketches to life with Gemini.

In recent days, Google made somewhat of a questionable — but understandable — decision to bring a standalone Gemini app directly to iOS. Previously, to access anything Gemini related, users had to use the Google app on iPhones and iPads. Of course, gaining more of a foothold on the millions upon millions of iOS users is a good thing, but owners of Google smartwatches and speakers might feel a bit miffed that they still can’t access Gemini on their Google-made devices.