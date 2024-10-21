Key Takeaways Google Gemini may soon get the ability to make calls and send texts even when the phone is locked, according to an APK teardown.

You may still need to unlock the phone when a response includes personal information from apps.

Gemini may also be getting new UI changes soon, which could include a more minimal floating overlay that expands vertically as you input text.

Google has gone all in on AI this year, with Gemini as its core focus. The AI model has been integrated across the company's services and has even replaced Google Assistant as the default on Android. However, it still lacks many features available on Google Assistant, and it's practically useless when your phone is locked. Google is apparently looking to change that, as an APK teardown suggests that Gemini will soon let you make phone calls and send texts even if your phone is locked.

Android Authority has spotted a new toggle in the Google app that will let you decide if you want Gemini to make calls and send messages while your phone is locked. Even if you turn this feature on, Gemini will still ask you to unlock your phone when a response includes personal information from apps, like Gmail messages. Right now, Gemini can already handle calls and texts if your phone is unlocked, but only Google Assistant can do it when the device is locked.

This seems to be one of many new features coming to Gemini. Earlier this month, Mishaal Rahman spotted a hidden flag in the latest Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2, presumably providing a way to access Gemini from the lock screen. Google is also reportedly testing Gemini extensions for WhatsApp, Spotify, and Google Messages on Android, which will help these apps work better with the AI assistant.

Gemini could also get UI changes

Android Authority also spotted several UI changes coming to Gemini. First up is a tweak to the floating Gemini overlay, making it more minimal than ever. As you type, the box will expand vertically to show all of your text. The second change is that Gemini extensions are now neatly organized into categories like Communication, Device Control, Travel, Media, and Productivity.