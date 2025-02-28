Summary Gemini's Saved Info feature, which allows the AI to remember user preferences, is now available for free users after initially launching for Advanced subscribers.

This feature enables personalized responses, saves time by eliminating repetitive prompts, and is accessible via Gemini's settings.

Saved Info for free Gemini users is available on the web. It should be available on the Gemini mobile app in the coming days.

Letting Gemini know that I dislike glue on my pizza, and having the AI agent remember it within its 'Saved Info' section was game-changing, albeit only on one of my Google accounts — the one with access to Gemini Advanced.

Gemini gained the ability to remember user interests, preferences, and the things they care about back in November 2024. At the time, the functionality was limited to Gemini Advanced users, but we speculated that it should land in the hands of free Gemini users in the coming months. Well, that day has arrived.

As pointed out by 9to5Google, Saved Info is now live for free Gemini users, and although I don't currently see it on the mobile app, I do have access to it on the web. Google followed the staggered rollout when it first introduced Saved Info for Advanced users, so expect mobile support in the coming days.

The feature not only makes it easy for Gemini to tailor its responses in accordance with your preferences, it also helps you save time by avoiding repetition in future interactions.

Personalized resutls are here

Pizza glue jokes aside, having Gemini know your preferences can actually be very useful in certain situations. If Gemini knows that you're, for example, vegan, it will only recommend relevant restaurants when you probe for dining options near you. Similarly, if you only use Gemini for quick information gathering, you can let it know that you prefer short and concise responses. These responses will carry the 'Your saved info' tag as the source.

To access the Saved Info section, head to Gemini's Settings and tap on Saved Info. This is where you can add examples, and edit or delete old ones. The feature is currently limited to Gemini English users.

It's worth noting that Saved Info is not the same as Gemini's Recall functionality, which can reference past discussions in new ones, summarize previous chats, and build on ongoing projects you might have talked to Gemini about in the past. Gemini Recall, for reference, is still limited to Advanced users.