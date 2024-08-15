Summary Gemini has finally gained support for running Google Assistant Routines on Android.

It cannot run Routines with certain starters and triggers though.

You also cannot trigger Routines by typing the command in Gemini.

Google has been heavily pushing Gemini across its various apps and services. On Android, it has replaced Assistant with its new AI chatbot despite the latter missing out on many features. While the situation has improved since then, Gemini still missed out on the ability to trigger Google Assistant Routines. That's changing now, and you can finally use Gemini to run your Google Assistant Routines. However, there are some limitations you need to be aware of.

Following the Pixel 9 launch event on August 13, Google updated the Gemini support page to highlight Assistant Routines integration in its AI-powered assistant (via 9to5Google).

You can start a Routine using your voice when Gemini is set as the default assistant on your phone. However, the AI-powered assistant does not support all starters or actions in Routines. This includes triggers set to start at a specific time, actions like playing music or radio, etc. It is also not possible to trigger a Routine by typing the command in Gemini.

Not all starters or actions are supported when you use a Routine with Gemini. If an action is not supported, Gemini will skip it. This includes features like: Starters : Activating Routines via typed commands, starting at specific times (e.g. sunrise or sunset) or locations, or using home screen shortcuts.

: Activating Routines via typed commands, starting at specific times (e.g. sunrise or sunset) or locations, or using home screen shortcuts. Actions: Playing music, radio, or podcasts; sharing fitness and sleep statistics; or sharing poems or quotes.

Do note that Gemini will hand over action to Google Assistant to run the Routine instead of processing them itself. To modify or build new Routines, head to Gemini Settings > Google Assistant Features in Gemini > Routines.

Gemini takes another step to becoming an Assistant replacement on Android

Despite being half-baked, this Gemini improvement will make running Google Assistant Routines on your phone easier. This change also comes ahead of the Pixel 9 lineup hitting retail stores later this month, which ships with Gemini as the default assistant.

With Assistant Routines support, the only notable feature still missing from Gemini is integration with third-party music streaming services, podcasts, and radio stations. Google has been spotted working on a Spotify extension for Gemini, so this should also change soon.