Summary Reddit, after initially promoting its own AI search tool and seeing Google distance its AI from the platform, is now integrating Google's Gemini into its Reddit Answers feature.

The integration of Gemini via Google's Vertex AI aims to improve the relevance and quality of search results within Reddit, providing users with curated summaries and links to community discussions to encourage them to stay on the platform.

Reddit Answers intends to prioritize answers based on genuine human experiences and community insights, potentially offering a different perspective compared to SEO-driven results from traditional search engines.

is having a full-circle moment. The platform, which, up until very recently, wanted you to use its own conversational AI tool in favor of Googling things with the word 'Reddit' after them, is now leveraging Gemini to power a "part of its search capabilities."

Oh, and Reddit isn't the only one coming full circle. In July last year, Google began distancing Gemini and AI Overviews from Reddit by significantly reducing their reliance on the platform for sourcing information and answers for user queries. Now, the very same AI tool is being integrated into Reddit, bringing the two platforms closer than ever.