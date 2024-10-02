Key Takeaways Gemini 1.5 Pro-002 can handle deeper discussions and more complex math equations than the previous model.

Benchmark tests show a 7% increase in reasoning abilities and 20% in math skills, plus increases in coding skills.

Gemini 1.5 Pro-002 is only available for Pro users, and is live now on all accounts.

Google has got you covered if your social circle lacks the math and reasoning skills your intellect craves. That's thanks to the latest update to Gemini 1.5 Pro, which can handle more complex topics and mathematical problems. There's no better excuse to stay in on a Friday night.

Gemini 1.5 Pro-002 is the next-gen version of Google's powerful AI for paying subscribers (via 9to5Google). This update brings more powerful abilities and can better handle deep, ethical discussions along with mind-boggling math equations. It is live right now for paying customers.

Big increases in benchmark tests

The 1.5 Pro-002 model is based on a chat optimized version that was released to developers just a week ago. Google claims this new version shows a 7% increase in performance on the MMLU-Pro benchmark test, which challenges an AI's reasoning abilities. It showed a 20% increase in math skills on the MATH and HiddenMath benchmark tests. Google also said it showed a significant improvement in coding skills.

These increases should translate into more meaningful conversations for users. Google wants Gemini to "explore complex topics and invite thoughtful conversation." Google credits user feedback and continuous model training for this leap forward in artificial intelligence.

Google Gemini has been upgraded a few times since it opened to the public last year, and it has become smarter and more capable with each update. Google added Gems back in August, which are custom chatbots users can tweak for a variety of uses. There was a big update in May, when Gemini Pro became more capable. It was only in February that Google ended Bard and Gemini took over.

Since then, Gemini gets better and better, for both free users and the pros. Now the latest update is out of beta and working on Pro accounts.

This comes just after Gemini Live rolled out last week for all Android users, opening up the ability to chat with the AI using voice, just like a real person. Free users will have to settle for the less-smart version of Gemini for now. Only the big spenders get the big brains.