Summary Google is developing a new Gemini model that will leverage your Google Search history to provide more tailored and relevant responses.

The 'Personalization' model will require users to opt-in and connect their search history, with clear options to disconnect. This access is exclusive to this specific model, and other Gemini functions will remain unaffected.

The upcoming model is in its experimental phase and may initially be limited to Gemini Advanced subscribers. While Google has not officially announced its release, its discovery in the Google app beta indicates a potential near-future launch

Google's Gemini is already smart enough to give you tailored replies, but this potentially upcoming model could significantly deepen that personalization.

For reference, Gemini's 'Saved info' already allows you to tell Gemini about your interests, preferences, and the things that you care about, while its Recall feature can fetch previous discussions within the context of current conversations. The former recently became available for all Gemini users, while the latter is still a Gemini Advanced-exclusive.

Now, with what Google appears to be cooking, in addition to saved information and past conversation context, Gemini might also be able to call upon your Google Search history for relevant replies.

The upcoming model is simply named 'Personalization,' and upon release, it will be in its experimental phase, as spotted by Android Authority in the latest Google app beta (version 16.8.31). Get "help based on your Search history," reads the upcoming model's description.

For what it's worth, updating to the latest Google app beta and the current Gemini build didn't surface the new model, so your mileage, too, may currently vary. Additionally, as is the case with most experimental models, access to 'Personalization' will likely be paywalled behind an Advanced subscription, at least during the new model's early days.

So why exactly would you want to give Gemini access to your search history?

Source: Android Authority

Let's say you've consistently been Google Searching for healthy recipes — the next time you ask Gemini for easy-to-make meals, it'll likely know that you're looking for healthy options. Similarly, let's say that you've been tracking a week-long event, and you search for developments on day 2. The next time you ask Gemini for developments, instead of repeating information from the first two days, it will intelligently pick up where you left off.

When first starting out with the model, Gemini will indicate that you need to connect it with your search history, with a quick option to disconnect. Additionally, only the 'Personalization' model will have access to your Search history — the rest of the models will continue operating the way they currently do.

Google is yet to officially announce the new Personalization model.