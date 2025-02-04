Despite being unfinished, Google pushed Android users to replace Google Assistant with Gemini on their phones last year. Besides not being as capable as its predecessor, Gemini had another major drawback — it required you to unlock your phone to execute any actions. More than a year later, Gemini has improved significantly, thanks to various extensions boosting its capabilities. Now, Google is tackling another major Gemini limitation by making its extensions available on the lock screen, enabling it to respond to most commands even when your phone is locked.

A Community Manager from the Gemini Apps team announced last week that Gemini extensions will now work right from your phone's lock screen (via 9to5Google).

If you previously used Google Assistant, the ability to invoke and use Gemini extensions from the lock screen should already be enabled on your phone. If not, head to Gemini settings from the Google app → Gemini on lock screen and enable the "Use Gemini without unlocking" toggle.

Once enabled, invoke the AI assistant on your phone's lock screen and ask it to execute any action or question you would typically ask. Google notes that some functions will require you to unlock your phone, like accessing your personal information from the calendar or controlling security devices such as gates and cameras. In such cases, Gemini will prompt you to unlock the phone first.

This change builds on the previous lock screen-related improvement Google rolled out to Gemini in early January, enabling you to make calls and send messages using the Phone extension without unlocking your phone. The AI-powered chatbot could also already answer general questions from the lock screen, though you had to unlock the phone to continue the conversation.

Google keeps making Gemini better

The ability to invoke and use Gemini from the lock screen for nearly any query might seem like a minor upgrade, but it significantly enhances the assistant’s usability.

Moreover, Google continues to refine Gemini, further integrating it into its apps and services for a more seamless experience. It recently rolled out the Google Home Gemini extension to the public, enabling you to use natural language commands to control your smart home devices. The company has also been spotted working on a new "Ask about the place" chip in Gemini for Google Maps.