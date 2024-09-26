There's an Audio Overview of this very article embedded at the bottom. In all honesty, it does accurately convey what's written here, though the facts are sandwiched between a lot of fluff that feels like an ad for NotebookLM — made by NotebookLM. You might find the written version much more concise.

OpenAI's ChatGPT changed the homework game when it first blew up in January 2023. The AI assistant, which was abused for its supposed all-knowing capabilities, served more like a tool for academic dishonesty than a tool to help students learn. In this instance, don't hate the game, hate the player. No judging though, you gotta do what you gotta do.

The potential to abuse subsequently-released AI assistants and chatbots in academic settings is still prevalent, though Google is, to some extent, promoting healthier usage, with tools to help students acquire knowledge instead of plagiarism strikes. The tech giant's NotebookLM is a perfect example.

The Gemini-powered tool, which allows users to upload documents or plain text and have the AI tool convert the material into digestable and simple-to-understand excerpts, can do a lot more. It can help surface key insights, help understand complex answers, and even turn your homework into an interactive podcast with Audio Overviews.

The latter, which is a huge boon for those that learn the best when they listen to information rather than reading it, is now getting a solid boost. The tool, which can generate a spoken dialogue discussion between two people from the source material, could previously import information from user-uploaded PDFs, text documents, documents from Google Docs and Google Slides, pasted-in text, and links to websites. Via links, the tool could only import visible texts, though that seems to be changing now.

According to a new blog post by the tech giant, users should now be able to YouTube video URLs directly into the tool, allowing them to "easily summarize key points and arguments from educational YouTube content." While not mentioned, it is likely that the tool uses said YouTube video's captions to analyze and summarize it for you, similar to what Gemini's "Ask about this video" tool does.

You can now share your Audio Overviews

Elsewhere, users should now also be able to upload audio files in coding formats like .mp3 and .wav. Further, while users could previously download the Audio Overview file for offline listening or to share it with others, the tool will now natively allow users to share the audio file with other users. "You can now click on the share icon on the Audio Overview generated in NotebookLM and it will generate a public URL that you can copy to share with others," suggests the tech giant.

The sharing option isn't live for us yet, though it will likely show up near the Overview's progress bar, as seen in the highlighted section in the image above.

And now, for those looking for a more auditory experience, here's an Audio Overview of this article: