However, there are certain restrictions if you don't sign in.

You are limited to the Gemini 2.0 Flash model only, with other advanced features also being inaccessible.

Since its Bard days, Google has required you to log in to your Google account to use its AI-powered chatbot. Even the Gemini branding makeover and the introduction of subsequent new models did not change this. Now, in a change of heart, the company has removed the mandatory Google account login requirement, at least on the web.

If you head over to Gemini on the web, you can directly start talking to Google's AI chatbot (via 9to5Google). Previously, you had to log into your Google account before you could chat with Gemini. However, you will not get the full Gemini experience without logging in to your Google account.

You are limited to using the Gemini 2.0 Flash model, which Google markets as "Get everyday help." While Gemini's 2.0 Flash Thinking, Deep Research, and Personalization models are also available on the web, they are not accessible until you sign in to your Google account.

Likewise, file uploads and chat history are inaccessible until you sign in. Without chat history enabled, closing the Gemini tab will permanently end your current conversation. You'll need to start over the next time you access the chatbot.

Obviously, talking to Gemini when signed into your Google account delivers a better experience. However, if you want to have a private conversation that isn't tied to your account, you can open an incognito tab in your browser and then talk to Gemini. This is especially important after a recent study claimed that Google Gemini collects far more personal data than its rivals.

Use Gemini without a Google account for more private conversations