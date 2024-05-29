Summary Google's Gemini Nano AI model is coming to the Pixel 8/Pixel 8a, giving users access to advanced features at more affordable price points.

Developer toggle in Pixel 8/Pixel 8a settings will enable users to access on-device LLM and Gemini Nano capabilities.

Google's quarterly Pixel Feature Drop should introduce the toggle for on-device GenAI features in early June for Pixel 8/Pixel 8a users.

Google's Gemini Nano, an AI model built specifically for smartphones, left a sour taste in many users' mouths when it only made its way to the Pixel 8 Pro. The AI model, which can function without an internet connection, allows it to generate AI summaries of recorded conversations, interviews, presentations, lectures, and more.

It can also transcribe lengthy recordings with accuracy. Additionally, according to Google, the AI model will gain "full multimodal capabilities," sometime later this year, which should help it understand sights, and even alert users about suspicious financial activity and fraud.

Naturally, users of the Pixel 8 were unhappy with the Pixel 8 Pro gatekeeping the AI model, and thus, in late March, the Mountain View tech giant announced that the on-device LLM will soon make its way to the Pixel 8.

Now, as reported by Android Authority, it looks like the mid-range Pixel 8a is also confirmed to gain access to Gemini Nano. Coming in at half the price of the Pixel 8 Pro, this is a great addition to the Pixel 8a's portfolio, which already includes advanced features like Circle to Search, Audio Magic Eraser, Live Translate, and even offline, powered-off Find My tracking.

Folks at Android Authority were able to teardown a recent AICore app API that indicates a toggle to turn on the LLM and its features in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a. There's a catch, however. This isn't a regular toggle found on the phone's settings. Unlike the Pixel 8 Pro (where Gemini Nano-enabled features are on by default), the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a will hide the on-device LLM and its features behind a developer options toggle, which might prevent basic users from ever finding these features.

Enabling on-device GenAI features on the Pixel 8/Pixel 8a

Although support for Gemini Nano isn't live yet for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a, and Google's official confirmation is awaited, it is likely that the toggle to turn on the LLM-enabled features will roll out soon, especially considering that it has shown up in a new build. Google follows a quarterly Pixel Feature Drop cycle, with the last one occurring on March 4. Its next feature drop should be available sometime in early June, which is next week.

If the toggle is available in the drop, it will likely be off by default, though users will be able to head to Settings → Developer Options → AICore Settings to enable it. Users will find two toggles here, namely Enable AICore Persistent and Enable on-device GenAI Features. The latter toggle enables Gemini Nano, while the former gives AICore permission to utilize your device's resources to power AI features. Android Authority also suggests that Pixel 8 Pro users will also gain the toggle, which should allow them to disable Nano if needed, a functionality that is currently unavailable.

Elsewhere, Gemini Nano is also making its way to Google Chrome, which should help speed up AI-powered features and enhance your web browsing experience.