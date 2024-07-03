Summary Google's app latest beta for Android hints at a potential multitasking feature for Gemini.

Gemini AI, initially launched as an industry response to ChatGPT, has come a long way to becoming Google's cornerstone of app development, with its influence felt across every app and service, including Workspace apps. While Gemini AI has seen significant updates, its potential for multitasking has been a point of interest. However, the latest feature in the app's beta version hints at a potential multitasking feature for Google's beloved AI chatbot.

In the current state of Gemini, you can open the app in full screen mode instead of using it through a small window at the bottom of the screen. Meanwhile, the code sleuth Assemble Debug could activate a flag in the latest beta (version 15.26.34) of the Google app for Android that allows users to open the Gemini app in a dual window (via Android Authority).

You can soon open the Gemini app in a multi-window for multitasking

Once the flag is enabled, a new handle appears above the Gemini popup on your device, putting you in control. By long pressing this handle, you can drag the window to the top of the screen, and when the window is dropped, a new Gemini popup opens on the screen. As you can see in the video below, it lets you use two versions of Gemini simultaneously, giving you the power to manage your conversations without interference.

Source: Android Authority/ Assemble Debug

The new feature's advantage is that you can have totally different conversations with each Gemini popup without one affecting the other. This feature could be truly useful to those using the Gemini app on a foldable device or a tablet.

It remains to be seen when this feature will be available on the stable version of the Google app for Android, but the wait should be brief as the feature seems complete, and maybe some remaining kinks need to be ironed out.

Another prospect is the potential availability of the feature on Samsung Galaxy devices. Given that Samsung is currently producing some of the best-selling Android foldable phones on the market, the Gemini multi-window feature might first appear on these devices. This assumption is based on a string found on the app's beta version that alludes to the Samsung name beside a multi-window mode.