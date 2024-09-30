Key Takeaways Google is rolling out split-screen Gemini support for large-screen Android devices.

Multi-window support, as spotted first on a Galaxy Z Fold 6, lets you trigger the Gemini panel in split-screen mode or as a floating window.

Similar functionality for regular-sized Android devices is also reportedly in the works.

Gemini has quickly become the poster child of Google's AI ambition. Starting out as Bard in 2023, the AI assistant's ever-expanding integration within a majority of Google's services is clearly a core proliferation strategy for the tech giant.

From Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and other productivity apps to being integrated right into your Android smartphone as an AI assistant, Gemini has gained several bells and whistles along the way.

The tech giant's I/O-revealed floating panel for Gemini on Android rolled out in mid-August, and now, another multitasking-focused UI tweak first announced at I/O is starting to surface for users.

The feature was first spotted in action at Samsung Unpacked back in July (27:30 timestamp), and was touted as coming soon. Now, as shared by Mishaal Rahman in his Android News Feed Telegram group, the Gemini app on Android is starting to roll out multi-window support, but only on select large-screen devices.

On devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, users would be able to drag the Gemini panel to surface in split-screen mode or as a floating window, with the app you were previously on remaining visible and usable.

Check for multi-window support on your large-screen device

Source: Mishaal Rahman

To check whether the tweak is live for you, look for a white handle at the top of the Gemini overlay on a large-screen device. If it's there, simply drag it to reposition the Gemini panel.

While we don't have access to the feature yet, a small GIF shared by Rahman indicates that dragging and dropping the overlay to the left or right will trigger a split screen view, while dropping it in the middle of the screen triggers a floating Gemini window.

While the current tweak only applies to large-screen devices, we know that Google is working on building similar functionality for regular smartphones too. Back in July, code sleuth Assemble Debug activated a flag that allowed him to open the Gemini panel in a dual window on an Android device. As seen in the short GIF below, once enabled, users will be able to drag the Gemini panel to the top of the screen, resulting in two Gemini instances at once.