Key Takeaways Google is adding a new "I'm Feeling Lucky" prompt to Gemini.

It triggers a random prompt in the app, some of which are quite random and irrelevant.

The feature has been spotted in the beta app and may roll out soon.

Gemini has undoubtedly been Google's primary focus throughout 2024 (and it's likely to remain so into next year). The service has been integrated into nearly every Google product, including Gmail, Docs, Maps, Pixel smartphones, and more. A new leak now suggests that Google is reportedly adding a new Google Search feature to Gemini that it may not actually need.

According to a leak by AssembleDebug (via Android Authority), Google may soon reintroduce suggested/randomized prompts to the Gemini app. This was discovered in the beta version of the Google app (version 15.48.33.sa.arm64 beta) on Android. Interestingly, suggested prompts were previously part of Gemini but were removed during its October 2024 redesign.

The random prompts are exactly what they sound like — designed to showcase Gemini's capabilities or help users get started with the app. According to the report, one of the new buttons introduced in the update is an "I'm Feeling Lucky" prompt. If that phrase sounds familiar, it's because it's the same one found next to the Search button on Google Search.

Google may bring the "I'm Feeling Lucky" button to the Gemini app soon

Close

In the Gemini app, the "I'm Feeling Lucky" button reportedly triggers completely random prompts. According to a video shared by the publication, it asked Gemini to explain why rainbows appear in a kid-friendly way and, on another occasion, arbitrarily created a task for the user to wash their car — all without any input or request from the user.

For those unfamiliar, the "I'm Feeling Lucky" button on Google Search takes you directly to the first result for a query, skipping the need to click search or scroll through websites. On Gemini, however, the button reportedly does something no one is asking for — generating random prompts and actively triggering unnecessary tasks.

It's unclear how useful this feature will be once it rolls out publicly, but in its current state, it seems quite pointless. Although, a wider rollout might not be far off since the feature has already been spotted in the beta app. Hopefully, Google adds an option to hide these suggested prompts before making them available to everyone.