Google Gemini can help you build videos using prompts, but this functionality is exclusively limited to the tech giant's Vids productivity tool. However, the exclusivity might soon end.

Soon after bringing Veo 2's text-to-video generation capabilities to YouTube Shorts, it looks like the Gemini AI assistant might be next in line to help you with your next video project.

For reference, the AI tool currently uses Imagen 3 to generate images from prompts, and according to Android Authority, it might soon use a dedicated model to generate videos too. What model the feature might use is currently unclear, and so is its release timeline. However, despite the unknowns, the explicit mention of "Videogen" within version 16.6.23 of the Google app makes it clear that Google is exploring and/or actively building the functionality.

References to Videogen appear alongside "Robin," which is the given codename for Gemini features within the Google app, alongside strings like ""Working ......" and "We will notify you when it's ready," which are likely the prompts that the Gemini app will show you when it is rendering your video.

This could make Gemini a true all-in-one AI tool

Source: Android Authority

The feature's integration doesn't appear to be anywhere near done, and it is unclear if the video generation capabilities it will offer will be more in-line with Veo 2 or Google Vids.

For reference, the former is similar to OpenAI's Sora, wherein the tool generates a completely animated video with realistic motion and complex scenes from scratch. Vids, on the other hand, offers AI-assisted video production in the form of slides, based on the data and rough ideas you share with it. We'll likely learn more about which one of the two implementations Gemini might lean towards if and when it is close to launch.