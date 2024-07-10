Summary Google Gemini aims to replace Assistant, but is currently lacking key features like alarms and timers.

A new Clock extension in beta version of Google app could soon enable Gemini to set alarms independently.

Gemini may also be accessible on the lock screen, with dedicated menu page for easy access to various features.

Google has been rather passionate about AI in the last couple of years, starting with Bard, renaming it Gemini, and eventually adding Gemini support to virtually every Google service available to consumers. The latest push gave users an option to use Gemini as an Assistant replacement, but it didn’t go down smoothly. There’s word Gemini could be the default assistant on upcoming Pixel phones, so it's necessary the new service includes missing bits like support for clock-related features like timers and alarms.

Google Gemini is poised to become the future of Google’s voice assistant, replacing Assistant everywhere the service is available. However, several Assistant features like alarms don’t work in Gemini natively, while other options like the Broadcast button in Google Home just break. However, the situation could improve soon because reputable Google app researcher and tipster @AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter) spotted a new Gemini feature in the latest Google app beta (via Android Authority).

Until now, Google has relied on Assistant integration to set alarms and timers, even if you issue the command through Gemini. However, the tipster says beta version 15.27.33 of the Google app packs a new Clock extension which will enable Gemini to set alarms and timers without relying on any other assistant app in the background. He also shared imagery from the app after successfully activating the extension, revealing a Clock Tool toggle will be added to the Gemini Extensions menu in the stable version.

Gemini might be available on the lock screen too

Meanwhile, 9to5Google spotted another change in the same beta version of the Google app for Android — Gemini access on the lock screen of your device. From the screenshots shared online, it appears this feature will have its own dedicated menu page with a master toggle switch and a subsection with toggles for individual features such as the Clock Tool, Flights, Hotels, Maps, Workspace, YouTube, and YouTube Music.

The prerequisite for the available extensions appears to be the lack of access to user-specific data that would necessitate lock screen authentication. Together with the rumored Gemini Live functionality, it appears Gemini is going down the route almost every Google software release does — debuting a half-baked utility and adding features from the superseded service to complete the picture as though they are new additions.