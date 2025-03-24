Summary Google's latest Gemini feature allows users to ask contextual questions about specific locations in Google Maps.

The Ask about place chip in Gemini integrates with Google Maps, providing information about businesses and restaurants.

While still in early stages, the integration works well for specific locations, with potential for more functionality as it develops.

Google's newest Gemini feature ties directly into Google Maps. It gives users the ability to ask contextual questions about specific places, such as "Does this store carry milk?"

The feature appears as a new Ask about place chip when you launch Gemini from within Google Maps (via Android Authority). You can query Gemini for information about restaurants, businesses, tourist traps, etc. At least, that is the idea, although the new feature is not yet available to everyone.

How the Ask about place integration works