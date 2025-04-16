Summary Gemini Live's screen-sharing and camera capabilities are now free for all Android users.

Easily share your screen or camera feed with Gemini Live, which can analyze whatever is on your screen or directly in front of your camera.

This concept was originally shown off as part of Project Astra at Google I/O 2024.

Project Astra is slowly but surely becoming a thing. Google showed off this concept at I/O 2024. In the clip, a woman scanned her Pixel phone around her office and the Gemini AI on her phone pointed out all the things it saw, including the location of her office. It was cool, and now the powerful screen and camera capabilities in the clip are here. And free.