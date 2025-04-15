Summary Google is reportedly testing a "Circle to Search"-like feature within the Gemini Live screen-sharing mode, indicated by a floating pencil icon in a beta build that allows users to circle elements on their screen for focused AI interaction.

This potential addition aims to streamline visual interaction with Gemini Live, offering a more direct conversational approach compared to existing methods like Google Lens or standard Circle to Search, which typically involve separate search initiations.

While the public release of this feature remains uncertain, its appearance in a beta and Google's history of integrating "Circle to Search" into other services suggests it could eventually become a part of Gemini Live's capabilities.

Google's visual search features have a major overlap problem right now. There's Circle-to-Search (CtS), Google Lens, Gemini Live's screen sharing and camera mode, and visual search via Google Search.

Now, to further complicate things and add to the feature overlap, Google seems to be testing adding CtS-like functionality directly within Gemini Live's camera mode.