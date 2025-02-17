Summary Google's Gemini Live offers a natural voice-based AI chatbot interaction.

Summarization features in Gemini Live are in development with a specialized prompt uncovered in a recent beta update.

A new prompt may enable easier access to executive summaries of AI conversations.

AI assistants have quickly gathered steam in the past few years because you, the user, can steer the interaction and pivot from one topic to another, and later have the AI join the dots. Pair that with most LLM's prowess at large data handling and summarization, and you can have an hour-long interaction boiled down to the crux. However, voice-based AI interaction is still developing, and summarization is notably missing unless you remember to ask for it before you exit. Google seems to have a fix in the works for Gemini Live.

Gemini Live is a voice-based experience built into the Gemini app for Android, where you can have a one-on-one conversation with an all-knowing AI chatbot. This is one among the rather recent additions to Google's repertoire of AI features, and it can save you time and effort in every interaction. It also feels like a more natural conversation than textual interaction with engineered hyper-specific prompts.

While Live will give you a transcript of your entire conversation when you exit, summarization is not on the menu unless you ask for it specifically. Interestingly, it seems to be popular enough a request that a recent Google app beta (version 16.6.23) reveals ongoing development efforts using — you guessed it — an engineered, hyper-specific prompt.

Popular Google app researcher and tipster AssembleDebug on X informed Android Authority of a new prompt the app auto-submits at the termination of your conversation, so the AI spits out an executive summary of that interaction. This prompt nudges the AI to use bold topic headers, combine details into two-sentence descriptions, with emphasis on the overall "sentiment" of the conversation. Importantly, Google doesn't seem to want Gemini adding "fluff" here either. This

Beats all the workarounds too

And you may not need to wait for the end to see a transcript either

Close

A new prompt that could be the core for a summarization option

This detailed prompt shouldn't be visible in normal Gemini usage, but it isn't live either. Current workarounds to generate an effective summary of a Live conversation after the fact are rather tedious since the app only permits copying one response at a time for summarization. The new prompt could be tucked away behind a dedicated summarization button, or an automation.

It's worth noting that Google is also working on a captioning setting for Gemini Live, so you don't need to wait for the end to see past responses. It would also enhance the feature's accessibility greatly. The same tipster notes that a full textual transcript will follow non-captioned conversations, making concise TLDRs even more useful in those cases.

The tipster doesn't speculate when Google might commit to these changes for Gemini, but we hope the wait won't be long, since AI is a competitive space, and Google tries to remain current with the competition.