Summary Project Astra is a supercharged version of Gemini Live with real-time video capabilities.

Google is now widely rolling out Gemini Live with Astra capabilities to paid subscribers.

The feature will work on Android 10+ devices.

Google unveiled Project Astra at I/O 2024, giving us a glimpse into future AI-powered assistants that could analyze real-time video feeds. After a few months of silence, Google confirmed at MWC 2025 that it will release Project Astra as a Gemini Live capability in March. Sticking to its promised timeline, Google pushed out this Gemini Live improvement to select users in late March. Now, a couple of weeks later, it seems the company has commenced a wider rollout of Gemini Live's multimodal audio and video prompting.

9to5Google reports that several Android users report seeing an overlay about sharing their phone's camera feed or screen when triggering Gemini Live. The pop-up describes Project Astra as a way to "talk through ideas, learn about your environment, or get help with what's on your screen." There are also several reports on Reddit from users confirming they have access to Gemini Live's Astra capabilities on their phones.

In my case, the camera and screen-sharing buttons appeared on my Xiaomi 15 Ultra today without the overlay.

In a post on X, Google also teased that the feature will soon roll out to more users:

With Project Astra, you can interact with Gemini while showing a real-time camera feed and asking relevant questions. For example, you can ask Gemini for help with fixing a broken appliance or with your homework. Alternatively, you can share your phone's screen with Gemini and have a conversation with the AI assistant based on what you are doing.

Gemini Live Astra requires a Gemini Advanced subscription