In the days when OpenAI was ushering in a new era of technology with ChatGPT, Google saw its core business at risk, prompting the tech firm to release a rival app. Initially known as Google Bard, the chatbot had a rough start. However, the app was later back on track after getting multiple updates — particularly when it was rebranded to Gemini and given an upgraded language model. Even more, Gemini is now making its way to various Google platforms.

While Gemini may be the product of a reaction to industry pressure, it's now poised to replace Google Assistant, the company's long-standing voice assistant. Despite its extensive capabilities, Gemini still falls short compared to Google Assistant in task scheduling and automation features. However, this issue could soon be solved with an update.

Reporting for Android Authority, code sleuth AssembleDebug has discovered a so-called "Live Prompts" setting in the Gemini app for Android. The feature reportedly would allow users to schedule commands for Gemini to execute at a particular time, bridging some functionality gaps for those who have used it to replace Google Assistant on Android.

Google's explanation for the feature reads, "Tap on any prompt to change the details or scheduling. You can also pause or delete them to make room for new ones." Additionally, strings found in the app reveal a new "List of live prompts" section. As the name implies, this section could store a list of commands created by the user.

Gemini keeps pushing Google Assistant out of the way

Android users can currently rely on Google Assistant to create schedules or automate certain tasks through Google Assistant Routines. However, with Gemini's advanced AI features, the app is set to significantly enhance its abilities, potentially outperforming Google Assistant in many aspects.

The in-works live prompts on Gemini align with the app's recently discovered features, especially the real-time responses. As we reported earlier, AssembleDebug found that Google is gearing up to add real-time responses to Gemini. Google has yet to announce the official release date for the "Live Prompts" feature on the stable Gemini app for Android. However, the wait is expected to be brief as the feature appears to be on the verge of rolling out.

With Google I/O 2024 approaching, we expect Gemini to be an essential part of the event, presumably alongside a mysterious smartwatch and Pixel 8a. So far, Gemini has demonstrated a staggering potential to replace Google Assistant if it can just pin down the little things, a development that is sure to pique the interest of tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Moreover, as Gemini positions itself as an all-out alternative to Google Assistant, the voice assistant app is one step closer to being buried in Google's infamous graveyard.