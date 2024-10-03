Key Takeaways Gemini Live is expanding to over 40 languages, including bilingual conversations, starting today.

Previously exclusive to English, the feature is rolling out to different languages happens gradually.

Extensions for services like Gmail and Maps will also go multilingual 'over the coming weeks.'

Gemini Live , the feature that lets you have natural, free-flowing conversations with Google's AI assistant, will soon be accessible to a lot more people. Google announced today that Gemini Live support is expanding to more than 40 languages beginning today. Bilingual users can even set two languages for the option to talk to Gemini Live in either.

Previously, Gemini Live was only supported in English. Although Google says the feature's language expansion starts today, it also says the rollout will unfold over "the coming weeks," meaning you might not see the option on your own devices immediately. Geimini Live was initially rolled out as a perk of the paid Gemini Advanced subscription, but was folded into the free Gemini experience in September.

Once the language update rolls out, those using Gemini in non-English languages will see a new icon in the lower right corner of the Gemini interface on Android to start a Gemini Live conversation. Before this change, if you were using Gemini in other languages, that icon was missing.

Extensions go multilingual, too

Source: Google

Gemini is able to connect to a number of other Google services like Gmail, Maps, Calendar, and more to find and take action on information stored in your Google account. This, too, has historically been an English-only feature. Today, Google announced that Extensions functionality is coming to more languages "over the coming weeks." That means, for example, that someone using Gemini in Spanish will be able to get answers about their personal emails and calendar events in their native tongue.

Google hasn't gotten too specific about which languages will be supported or exactly when, but it notes that Gemini live is coming to "additional languages on a rolling basis." If you're using Gemini in a language other than English, you should get an in-app notification when Gemini Live is available for you.