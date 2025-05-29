Summary iPhone users in the US can now access Gemini Live's camera and screen tools via the latest Gemini app update.

Camera view can analyze surroundings, while screen-sharing allows help with web pages and apps.

Users need version 1.2025.2062302 of the Gemini app on iOS to access the new features.

Gemini Live is Google's voice-first AI assistant. It has several useful tricks, including camera and screen tools that can see the user's environment and activity. Those were exclusive to Android devices, until now.