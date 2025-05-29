Summary
- iPhone users in the US can now access Gemini Live's camera and screen tools via the latest Gemini app update.
- Camera view can analyze surroundings, while screen-sharing allows help with web pages and apps.
- Users need version 1.2025.2062302 of the Gemini app on iOS to access the new features.
Gemini Live is Google's voice-first AI assistant. It has several useful tricks, including camera and screen tools that can see the user's environment and activity. Those were exclusive to Android devices, until now.
What is Google's Gemini Live?
Google's new