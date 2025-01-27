Summary Google's Gemini AI assistant will soon include a new Talk Live about screen button for easier screenshot sharing in conversations.

button for easier screenshot sharing in conversations. The button automates attaching screenshots directly into Gemini Live, streamlining the communication process.

This feature is not yet available to all users, but it showcases Google's efforts in enhancing the usability of Gemini.

Google is foraying into the world of AI with stiff competition with partners like Samsung. Even at the Galaxy S25 series launch event last week, the company's Gemini advancements were the cynosure of all eyes. Besides the functional enhancements announced, the company also unveiled a new visual UI for the AI assistant, and it is already adding buttons to this screen in Gemini Live.

Gemini's latest design change that rolled out last week brings a new minimalistic chat box at the bottom when you summon the AI. In the bottom right corner, you'll find mic controls for voice prompting, a shortcut for Gemini Live where you can talk to the assistant using your voice, and a text field for those super-detailed prompts. Meanwhile, a Plus icon in the bottom left corner helps include attachments for additional context.

However, grabbing a screenshot and then attaching it before initiating a chat with Gemini Live can be cumbersome. To save you some effort, Google seems to be working on a new on-screen shortcut that shows up as a rectangular button in the lower left region of the screen, labeled as Talk Live about screen. Reliable tipster and Google app researcher @AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter) spotted this new button in development.

The feature isn't available for all users yet

Taking Circle to Search the voice chat route

The researcher also managed to activate the UI components for this inbound change, so we can see that tapping the button takes a screenshot and sends it straight to the Gemini Live interface. You can also use this if you want to bring up the contents of your screen later in your conversation with Live, like after setting the stage for what you want to know better. It's also worth noting this new change closely resembles the Ask about Screen and Ask about video buttons we saw recently.

It is nice to see Google focused on making Gemini easier to use with features like Circle to Search, multimodal search, and now this upcoming bit in Gemini Live. While there is overlap, a distinct use case exists too, and we believe the company just needs time to reconsolidate efforts. That said, there's no word on when we might see the new Talk Live about screen button in Gemini for Android. However, given the fast-paced advancements in AI, we would say you need to wait for a few weeks.