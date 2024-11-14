Key Takeaways Google's AI assistant, Gemini, is now available as a standalone app on iOS.

The app brings features like Gemini Live, a conversational AI, to iPhone users.

Gemini's integration with iOS could pave the way for deeper AI integration with Apple's ecosystem.

Gemini, which was named Bard up until earlier this year, officially landed as a standalone app on Android back in February. Now, only a few days after a stray report about a dedicated Gemini app landing on iOS did the rounds, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant has officially confirmed its launch.

Google's AI assistant landing on iOS doesn't really come as a surprise, considering that it was already accessible on iPhones via the Google app — however, the standalone app does bring other Gemini perks which have previously been limited to Android.

iPhone users will finally be able to make use of Gemini Live, the conversational AI assistant that started off as a Gemini Advanced exclusive but made its way to free users in late September. Previously, although iPhone users had access to Gemini via the Google app, the Gemini Live functionality was absent.

With a dedicated app now, iOS users should be able to talk back and forth with the assistant without the need to type and brainstorm ideas in a conversational manner — and with support for Live Activities, you can continue talking to the AI assistant even with your iPhone locked.

It's worth noting that the app is only available for users running iOS 16 and above. Also worth noting is that even though the standalone app is rolling out worldwide, users would only be able to make use of Gemini Live in the following languages: