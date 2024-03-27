Summary Google Gemini is now available to all beta testers who meet the requirements set by Google.

To use Gemini, sign up as a beta tester, have RCS enabled, and meet device requirements.

Gemini allows one-on-one chats and can assist with tasks like drafting messages and event planning.

Chatbots can be a bit of a puzzle for users because they're expected to do a lot: act as a search engine, help create things, and be an assistant, all rolled into one. This is even more challenging when it's a chatbot from Google. The search giant has been diving deep into AI to boost its search engine, voice assistant, and pretty much every other tool it has. Now, Google Gemini is starting to slide into your private messages too, if you're one of the lucky Google Messages beta testers.

The rollout isn't entirely surprising, given that Google has been upfront about Gemini coming to Messages since a month ago. It's meant to lend a hand with various tasks like drafting messages, brainstorming, event planning, or simply shooting the breeze.

To get your hands on the feature, you've got to check a few boxes. First off, you need to be signed up as a beta tester. Then, make sure you've got RCS enabled, are at least 18 years old, and own one of the following: Pixel 6 or newer, Pixel Fold, Samsung Galaxy S22 or newer, Galaxy Z Flip, or Galaxy Z Fold.

Additionally, don't forget to set your phone language to English (or French if you're in Canada). If you're one of the lucky ones chosen to give this new feature a spin, you'll receive a notification letting you know it's ready, as if Gemini texted you out of the blue. Once you tap on that notification, you'll see the overview screen, and before you can start chatting with Gemini, you'll need to agree to the terms.

Alternatively, keep an eye out for the Gemini option when you tap on the "Start chat" button. The first time you give it a whirl, you'll get some on-screen instructions explaining the ropes. Once you're all set up, you can dive right into chatting directly with the LLM, just like you would on the Gemini website. But if your account falls under Family Link, sorry, Gemini isn't for you.

You'll also have the option to send images to Gemini and ask for more details. But, bear in mind, Gemini isn't quite adept at recognizing images with people in them yet. When you long-press a message, you'll see several options in the action bar up top that allow you to either thumb up/down, copy, star, or share it in another thread in Messages.

Gemini isn't available on Messages for the web, though

Unfortunately, you're out of luck if you were hoping to use it with Messages on the web. Even though you'll see the Gemini chat thread there, trying to open it will just throw up an error message saying, "Use the Google Messages app on your phone to chat with Gemini."

It's worth mentioning that your chats with Gemini aren't end-to-end encrypted, unlike regular RCS conversations. Plus, chatting with Gemini is strictly one-on-one, meaning you can't pull it into other chats or forward it elsewhere, as per 9to5Google. Although the feature is currently in the hands of some beta users, it's likely that a broader release isn't too far away.