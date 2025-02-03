The day Gemini was added to all Google Workspace accounts, Google's President of Cloud Applications, Jerry Dischler, opened a blog post stating, "We believe AI is foundational to the future of work, and its transformative power should be accessible to every business and every employee, at an affordable price." That's a nice belief.At the small company where I work, we have a belief that is as existential to us as Dischler's is to Google: If we're going to survive in an industry with razor-thin margins, we need to avoid paying for things we don't need. With respect to Dischler's earnest belief, it's for us to decide if the transformational power of AI has a place in our business that's worth paying for and investing time in. Google made that decision for us, and it's user-hostile.

Everyone's an enterprise AI customer now

These small price hikes matter more to small businesses than Google

A Google Workspace subscription gives business customers the full Google productivity suite of apps — Gmail, Drive, Meet, Docs, and the like — along with a custom domain for your staff's email addresses. Google Workspace's subscription plans are charged by headcount. For example, a $12 per user per month Business Standard account costs a company of 100 employees $1,200 per month.

Previously, Gemini was an add-on that could be tacked onto individual users' accounts for $20 per month. However, Google is adding Gemini to all Workspace accounts for all users, with a $2 per month per-user price hike across the board. That's a $200 per month increase for that hypothetical 100-employee company.

Source: Google

While steep, the $20 add-on was what enterprise customers like to see. We could look at the value of Gemini, consider the cost, and determine who in our organization might benefit enough to make the investment a net positive for our company. With the new pricing, that decision has been made for us. Google determined it's worth it for every member of our organization and that it's worth $2 per user per month for us.

That could be true for some companies. Gemini is a powerful piece of technology. But it's not true for a small retail business. When Google Gemini went live in my Workspace account, I saw Gemini assert itself in Gmail, summarizing my emails. My work emails aren't complicated. They are usually quick asks, like an order that has been placed and needs to be picked. I know where to find that information more quickly than Gemini, which still took several seconds to answer the follow-up questions about which shoes were ordered. In my role in the store, Gemini will not make me more efficient, assuming Gemini outputs are always accurate.

While very small businesses have been exempted from this price hike, it's plain that Google can and will leverage its size to extract money using Gemini whenever it wants. It might not be us today, but it could be us tomorrow. Most of our team members are sales floor associates and, like me, can't use Gemini to be more efficient or bring in more revenue for the company, but we'll be paying for it all the same.

A $2 per month per user increase might be a rounding error for Google. However, it's a real consideration for an organization operating on a small, local scale trying to pay rent and keep its people fairly compensated.

Someone has a new task on their to-do list

Managers now have no choice but to think about AI's place in their company

Small and medium businesses are full of folks scrambling, day in and day out, to keep the lights on. Time is as scarce as money, so it's frustrating when an unasked-for task is added to someone's plate. Gemini is currently such a task for someone for almost every business with a Google Workspace account.

When Google added Gemini to Workspace accounts, it did so for every user, from the newest employee to the person at the top. For a retailer like us, there are not many ways that AI can be misused by an employee in a way that is harmful to our company. That's not going to be the case for everyone.

For many companies, including those that previously didn't require an IT department and never considered paying for Gemini, someone in leadership now has to set about creating standards and practices governing the team's use of AI at every level of the organization, which will then need to be monitored and enforced. That person has better things to do.

In Dischler's blog post, he assures Workspace customers that their data is secure and they're in control of privacy. That's only half the problem. The other problem is managing a feature that can suddenly and unexpectedly be accessed team-wide. Managers who may know little about AI are now responsible for managing its use, and they need to find the time to do that.

Don't make us pay for the AI spending binge

Small businesses didn't make the call to spend billions on AI

Per a J.P. Morgan report on AI investment published in September 2024 (h/t: Yahoo! finance), Google plunged $29 billion into spending on AI data centers in 2024, with an additional $4 billion spent on operating costs. That's more than Google's net income of $26.3 billion for the quarter ending September 2024, and that's only a fraction of the total that Google spent on AI. AI is an enormous bet, and, as big as it is, Google is a business like ours, and bets need to pay off sooner or later.

Google's solution to the AI spending binge appears to be to make all of us pay for it, regardless of whether we need or want Gemini. If our company overspent on a project and tried to make our customers pay for it with price hikes, we probably wouldn't be open much longer. It must be nice to take advantage of the scale and market power Google wields. I wonder if there are any courts or investigators anywhere that feel a certain type of way about that.

Google Workspace is a great product and it works on our Android tablets and Chromebooks. Our company and many others have used it and benefited in ways we now don't even think about. However, Gemini has made Google Workspace less valuable for any company that doesn't need AI and got hit with this price hike. If Google thinks Gemini can help each of its Google Workspace customers become more efficient, they'd do well to remember that their customers know their businesses best and should be allowed to choose when and how they want to implement AI.