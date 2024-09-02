Key Takeaways Google Slides with Gemini AI makes creating compelling presentations a breeze with a single click. Sign up for a Google One AI Premium plan for access.

Google Slides is a go-to solution for creating presentations. While you can make a presentation from scratch or explore templates to get a head start, the latest Gemini AI integration takes the experience to the next level. You can create compelling slides, generate relevant visuals, and summarize a long presentation with a single click.

Whether you are a student looking to impress your class and professor, an educator aiming to go over key takeaways from received presentations, or a professional seeking to deliver an impactful presentation to potential customers or investors, Gemini is your secret weapon to get the job done in style. Let's check it in action.

Since Google Slides is a web solution, the trick below works on Windows desktops, MacBooks, and affordable Chromebooks.

Accessing Gemini in Google Slides: Requirements

While Google offers a free Gemini AI on the web and mobile, accessing the same in Google Workspace apps requires a paid Google One AI Premium plan. It's priced at $20 per month and offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Aside from unlocking Gemini in Google Workspace apps, the Google One AI Premium plan offers access to the next-gen Gemini AI model and 2TB of Google Drive space. After completing the sign-up process, Gemini AI appears in your Google Slides account. Let's check it in action.

1 Create a slide using Gemini

The ability to create a unique slide based on a text prompt is an effective way to explore and use Gemini in Google's presentation software. You can create a new presentation or open an existing one and select the Gemini icon in the upper-right corner to access the prompt text box. Now, type a text prompt and press Enter to generate a slide.

I entered Create a slide about buying an electric vehicle, and here is what Gemini generated. Google's AI model did a good job by adding a relevant heading, sharing the advantages of EVs, and generating a necessary image. Quite neat, right? Gemini is also smart enough to use the same text style as my existing presentation.

If you are satisfied with the results, select Insert. Or else, click Retry to give Gemini another shot. When I clicked Retry, it came up with the following:

Here are other prompts you can try with Gemini in Google Slides:

Create a slide about the best activities in Paris Disneyland.

Create a slide to thank my team members.

Create a slide about a birthday party checklist.

Don't trust and use Gemini answers in your presentation. Give it a personal touch based on your requirements and preferences.

2 Generate original images

Coming up with unique images for your Google Slides presentation can be challenging. Instead of browsing the web for your images, ask Gemini to generate one.

I was stuck with a bland birthday checklist slide for one of my presentations. I ran this prompt to create an image: Generate an image of a birthday party with ballons and celebration items. Look at the results:

Close

Gemini generates around four images. Select the image you want to use and click Insert. Gemini is good at generating images of objects and items. It doesn't create new images with people.

Be creative and descriptive with your text prompts for generating images. For example, when I ran Create an image of birthday party, Gemini didn't create and show suggestions. However, when I used the prompt above, Gemini did the job in style.

3 Brainstorm slide ideas

Aside from creating slides and images, you can use Gemini to brainstorm ideas. I was working on a wedding presentation and asked Gemini to brainstorm a list of ideas to manage a successful wedding. You can check the screenshot below for the outcome.

Gemini quickly created several headings with a detailed bullet list that I can use in my slides:

Planning and Organization

Guest Experience

Ceremony and Reception

Vendor Management

Contingency Planning

4 Summarize selected slides

Gemini AI can summarize selected slides in Google Slides and enhance efficiency. You can highlight specific slides and request summaries from Gemini, receiving brief and precise overviews. You'll save time and effort when reviewing extensive content.

You can select relevant slides from the left sidebar and ask Gemini to summarize them. In my experience, Gemini did a good job extracting key points from the selected slides.

5 Generate key takeaways from a presentation

This is another time-saving Gemini feature in Google Slides. Instead of summarizing selected slides, ask Gemini to generate key takeaways from the presentation. Here are some of the prompts you can use:

What are the key takeaways from the first section of this presentation?

What are the key dates mentioned in this presentation?

What are the key takeaways mentioned in this presentation?

According to the presentation, what are the potential benefits of buying an electric vehicle?

Show me the benefits of using a Personal Knowledge Management system according to the presentation.

Get me the final guest list for Mr. David's ring ceremony.

The possibilities are endless. You must be specific and use the right keywords to get the required information quickly. You no longer need to switch between slides.

Supercharge your slides

Whether you want to design a presentation from scratch, add flair to your existing slides, or find the best way to convey your message, Gemini helps you with a few clicks or commands. What are you waiting for? Sign up for the Google One AI Premium free trial and try it in your workflow.

Aside from Google Slides, your active subscription unlocks the AI chatbot in other Workspace apps like Gmail and Google Drive. Refer to our detailed guide on integrating Gemini with Google's productivity applications.