Only the latest Google Pixel users can enjoy Gemini's AI LLM features on the go without needing an internet connection.

Google Photos keeps your memories safe and secure in the cloud for easy access.

Google Photos is one of the best apps for keeping your photos safe, secure, and backed up to the metaphorical cloud for quick and easy access across all your devices. Available as an app for both Android devices and iPhones and as its own website, practically anyone with a smartphone can use Google Photos. Not everyone can use Google Gemini, the company’s AI LLM, though, as only people with the latest and greatest Google Pixel devices can access all of Gemini’s features on the go without having to have access to the internet. It appears that Google is gearing up to connect Gemini to Photos after some code was discovered indicating it as such.

Android Authority and AssembleDebug, one of the most notable code searchers in the Android Twitter-sphere (or, X-sphere), collectively discovered four lines of code in the latest Google app beta that strongly hints to an extension for Gemini that incorporates Google Photos into it in some way. The latest beta (specifically, version 15.33.36.29.arm64) contains text referring to “robin,” which is Gemini’s internal codename. It also directly names Google Photos in each of those four lines of code. As fresh and exciting as an extension for Gemini working with Google Photos, it’s not necessarily a new idea.

Ask Photos for whatever you want

Back in May, Google I/O 2024 took place. The annual developer conference is not aimed at the general consumer, but in it, lots of interesting software developments and ideas are discussed, and just like at the Made by Google event just over a week ago, Gemini took center stage. In May, Google announced that Photos was getting a Gemini-powered “Ask Photos” extension without a release date provided. Google said that users would be able to ask Photos for specific information, such as what their license plate number is, and Gemini would be able to answer it. This could be a breakthrough development for both Gemini and Photos, but we’re probably far away from being able to test the search tool out for ourselves.

The code that AssembleDebug discovered probably strongly relates to what Google announced back in May. This is the first time we've seen any sort of breadcrumbs relating to the “Ask Photos” feature, so odds are that development is still in its infancy. With Gemini officially sending Google Assistant to an early grave with the Pixel 9 series, it further reinforces the idea that Gemini will be here for the long haul, and that means Photos integration is on the horizon. For now, here are some tips to search for hard-to-find pictures on Photos.