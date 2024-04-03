Summary Google Gemini is expanding to Gmail, offering AI-generated replies for your emails.

New screenshots of the feature in action show that Gemini will make reply suggestions, then seek feedback for future refinements.

Gemini's features are also available in Google Messages, showing Google's dedication to making AI more accessible.

Google’s AI darling, Gemini, now has the ability to handle more than just your everyday search queries. From complex coding to challenging math problems, the AI model has evolved dramatically since its humble beginnings. That being said, Google is still doing its best to make sure Gemini stays approachable and applicable for run-of-the-mill tasks. To this extent, it seems that the company is looking for new ways to integrate its AI into its own products.

According to information shared with PiunikaWeb by Google app sleuth AssembleDebug, it appears that Google is testing out Gemini in Gmail, specifically for replies. The company announced that it intends to work the AI model into existing products and services months ago. Specifically, it acknowledged that Gemini’s features and capabilities would be coming to Google One AI Premium subscribers. Now, flags have been discovered in Gmail for Android that show how Gemini could potentially suggest replies in emails.

Gemini is ready and waiting for your feedback

Per screenshots of the feature in action, it also looks like Gemini requests feedback on its suggestions. The idea is that, with your information, the AI model can refine its suggestions in the future. Currently, Google One AI Premium subscribers can use Gemini in Gmail to help compose emails. If this feature were to roll out, such capabilities could become possible within Gmail for Android.

Close

Source: PiunikaWeb

Although Gemini is now expanding across Gmail, many of its features could already be found on other Google products and services. Google Messages is one example, and some users have been able to use Gemini to generate responses in beta. When the company started its expansion into the app, it noted that it would be geographically limited and only available in English. It’s also worth acknowledging that image generation was missing at the time. Google has not provided a timeline as to when such Gemini features will be expanding to more users, whether you want to use them in Gmail or Messages. However, it’s safe to say that AI is currently a top priority for the company, which is facing stiff competition.