It seems Google Gemini is becoming more useful each day. The powerful AI can now schedule events and check your itinerary, thanks to the new Calendar extension rolling out to Google Gemini. The extension allows you to create, edit, and delete calendar events in a conversational manner. Its first day was not without bugs, however.

The extension appears to be rolling out for the Gemini app on Android and the Gemini web page (via 9to5Google). This latest Gemini extension lets users interact with their calendars using natural language. No need to open the Google Calendar app and through the multi-step process of setting a calendar event. It's a much more frictionless experience.

This extension can do a lot

Using the new Calendar extension is straightforward.

Go to gemini.google.com or open the Gemini app on an Android device. Type @google in the chat box. Select Google Calendar from the box.

Gemini's Google Calendar extension is now primed.

If there is no Google Calendar option available, it means your account has not yet received the new extension. Try again in a day.

Prompts can be as simple or as detailed as you need. You can tell Gemini to create an event for tomorrow at 10 am. Gemini will ask what you want to name it, and then create it for you. Or you can be more specific and ask Gemini to add your doctor's appointment to your calendar for next Thursday at 9 am. You can even add a description for Gemini to add to the event's notes.

Back at Google I/O in May, Google showed off the cool function of taking a photo of a flyer with concert dates on it and then asking Gemini to check availability for the event. If this function works, it could revolutionize the way people interact with their phones.

Not without first-day hiccups

The rollout of the new extension has not been entirely smooth. Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii reported a glitch where Gemini added dozens of duplicate events to his family calendar. Also, users so far cannot add location data or upload files to Google Calendar through Gemini, so there are some limitations.

But it's a big step forward for Google, and for Gemini . It will be interesting to see what Google has in store next.