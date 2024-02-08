Summary Gemini is an experimental AI assistant that can now replace Google Assistant on Android phones, but it lacks certain features like podcasts, routines, and reminders.

Gemini has some quirks, such as requiring a tap to send a request and taking a long time to process interactions initiated via the hotword.

While Gemini has some limitations and bugs, it is not necessary to set it as your Assistant to use it; you can access all its features by opening the app directly.

We had seen plenty of evidence that Google was working to integrate its Bard AI chatbot into Google Assistant over the past several months, but now, that day has come — except the name isn't Assistant with Bard as originally thought, it's simply Gemini. Starting today, many users can install the Gemini app for Android, and the next time the Google Assistant shortcut is triggered, Gemini will pop up and ask if it should replace the old virtual assistant. But as Google warns when you first launch Gemini, it is clearly an "experimental AI assistant on your phone," emphasis on experimental.

Tucked away neatly at the bottom of a support page for the Gemini mobile app, Google highlights a few features from Assistant that aren't currently functional in Gemini — things that might be deal breakers if you're considering the switch. Podcasts, radio stations, and music services aren't yet compatible, nor are Google Assistant Routines. Interpreter mode is also broken, but perhaps the most glaring omission is the lack of an ability to set reminders or create tasks.

But these aren't the only quirks you should know about before going all-in with Gemini. As 9to5Google reports, Google Home device controls work through Gemini, but not when typing the request — only when speaking. Which is particularly frustrating since Gemini has a limitation when triggered via Android's digital assistant voice shortcut: it processes your verbal command and shows the text on the screen, but you have to tap a send button to make the assistant respond to the request. Mishaal Rahman noted, however, that triggering Gemini via the Hey Google hotword bypasses this limitation, accepting verbal input without requiring you to tap the send button.

In our hands-on with Google Gemini, Android Police Gadgets Editor Taylor Kerns noted that interactions initiated via the hotword take an oddly long time to process. He also noted that Gemini has a tendency to get confused with certain queries, like asking how much battery is left without specifying "on this phone," which is likely a result of its broadened capabilities in comparison to Google Assistant's.

Thankfully, most of these problems appear to be early bugs and not intentional omissions, but they're definitely worth considering before making the switch. After all, you don't have to set Gemini as your Assistant to use it — you can simply open the app and access all its features without a shortcut.