Key Takeaways Google integrated a Gemini side panel into Workspace apps like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Slides earlier this year.

The side panel on Gmail can help you find emails, fetch relevant information from within emails, perform sender-specific searches, and more.

Formerly limited to the web version of Gmail, the side panel is now rolling out on Android, and it will soon be available on iOS too.

Google has been steadfast in integrating Gemini AI across its range of products. Gemini on Pixel devices? Check. Google Messages, YouTube, Maps, Gemini in Workspace apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Gmail? Massive check.

The latter of the services mentioned above, namely Workspace apps, gained a new Gemini side panel with different functionalities back in June. For example, in Docs, the side panel can help you refine or summarize a piece of text, while in Slides, it can help you generate new slides, custom images, and more.

With Sheets, the side panel takes on the role of helping you track and organize data, create tables, generate formulas, while in Gmail, the tool can help users draft emails, form responses, and most importantly, help them find information within emails.

The side panel's Q&A functionality can essentially answer your queries, provided that the answer to them is hidden in your inbox. For example, users can ask the tool questions like "Catch me up on the emails about quarterly planning," and the tool will fetch relevant information from your Gmail inbox to answer your query.

The tool, which was formerly limited to Gmail on the web, is now expanding to Gmail on Android devices, and according to Google, it will soon be available on iOS too, making email summarization, information retrieval, sender-specific searches, and more a breeze on the small screen.

You'll be able to start using the tool on Android within the next 15 days

Source: Google

For users who rely on Gmail for their daily work-related communication, or students who submit their assignments and receive feedback via Gmail, the side panel's integration is a massive boon. It's worth noting though, that the side panel will not be available for everyone to use.

On the web, and now on mobile, the tool is limited to users with a Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium add-on. Those subscribed to Google's One AI Premium plan can also utilize the side panel.

The tool is rolling out now on Android, and Google suggests that it could take up to 15 days to be widely available. The side-panel will eventually be available on Gmail for iOS as well, but it is uncertain when.