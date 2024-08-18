Summary Google Gemini is rolling out an updated floating window for Android, allowing users to continue conversations without opening the app.

Users can also ask follow-up questions or even generate images and share them in apps like Messages or Gmail, all without opening the Gemini app.

The chatbot is also getting a new "Ask about this video" feature inside the YouTube app, providing quick summaries of videos.

Google Gemini has progressed significantly since its initial days of availability, overcoming some of its initial stumbles to recently rolling out the powerful new Gemini Live tool for the masses. Well, it seems like Google isn't quite done with the additions just yet, with the company now rolling out a slightly more advanced version of the chatbot, along with a visual glow for the floating window.

First noticed by the folks over at 9to5Google, triggering Gemini now highlights a subtle glow around its window. In addition to this visual change, Gemini also adds a couple of other features. The chatbot can now respond to the user's query in the same floating window without opening the Gemini app. This is handy if you want to ask a follow-up question without having to leave the app you're using.

Gemini can also expand the window to three-quarters of the screen, as the second image above shows, which is a more convenient way to have a conversation without fully leaving the screen or app you're on. For people who still prefer the Gemini app experience, tapping the icon in the top right corner of the floating Gemini window takes them there.

Conveniently add images generated by Gemini to your conversations

Another benefit of having Gemini continue the chat in the same window is the ability to add images generated by Gemini to a conversation. This currently works on apps like Google Messages and Gmail. During the demo back in May, Google used the example of using Gemini to create an image and placing it inside a Google Messages conversation using drag-and-drop, as you can see above.

On top of these changes, Google is rolling out the "Ask about this video" functionality within the YouTube app, also shown off in May. Currently, activating Gemini inside a YouTube video shows an "Add this screen" chip right above the chatbot's window. The new update replaces this with Ask about this video, specifically for YouTube. With this new inclusion, users can quickly get a summary of the YouTube video, along with the ability to ask follow-up questions.

Close

The old Add this screen chip vs the new Ask about this video chip

The new glowy Gemini window and the accompanying features are not yet widely available, but Google has already said it will be available to all Gemini and Gemini Advanced users over the next few weeks, so it shouldn't be a long wait. Are you seeing these new additions yet?