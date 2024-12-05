Key Takeaways Samsung may allow Google Gemini to replace Bixby on Galaxy devices' side button.

A string of code was spotted in the Google app for the upcoming One UI 7 update, suggesting a setup wizard to map Gemini to the side button.

Samsung has not officially announced the change and there is no indication that other digital assistants will be allowed.

Bixby's dominance of Samsung Galaxy devices may soon be at an end. Well, at least it's the beginning of the end. This comes as evidence suggests Samsung will let Google Gemini replace Bixby on the device's side button.

Users may soon be able to map Google Gemini to the side button with the upcoming One UI 7 update (via Android Authority). Currently, long-pressing the side button on Galaxy devices launches Bixby by default. Bixby, Samsung's built-in digital assistant, is not a fan favorite and lacks much of the capabilities of a true AI like Google Gemini.

Bye bye Bixby, thanks for all the memories

The change was spotted in the latest version of the Google app, where strings reference a setup wizard for Samsung devices. The strings specifically inform users they can hold down the side button to talk to Gemini. This suggests a software update that allows users to remap the side button from Bixby to Google Gemini. There's another string referencing the side button as the 'power button' for non-Galaxy devices.

Samsung has locked the side button to Bixby since the digital assistant's launch in 2017. Bixby has come a long way since then, and is now one of the more capable digital assistants you can find on a phone. But it isn't a true AI, and this is where Gemini shines. This update seems to target Gemini specifically. It's unclear if Samsung will alow other third-party assistants to use the side button. But at least there's some willingness there to cede control.

This could happen next month

Samsung hasn't confirmed the new function. But everything points to it being included in the upcoming One UI 7 release, expected to happen at the same time as the Galaxy S25 launch in January. If this function gets added to One UI 7, we'll likely see it on the new S25 devices first. There's no idea when the roll-out to other Galaxy devices will happen.

Samsung might be acknowledging that Google Gemini is superior to Bixby because of this. The move could also help open up Samsung Galaxy devices to even more customization. Only time will tell.