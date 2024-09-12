Key Takeaways Google Gemini now includes specialized AI models called Gems accessible in the app.

While Gems provided are pre-built, custom Gems must be created on the Gemini website.

Accessing Gems in the app requires a Gemini Advanced subscription, but some features like Gemini Live are free.

This year, Gemini has been one of Google's biggest key focuses, with the feature expanding across services like Photos, Gmail, and even Keep notes. Unlike ChatGPT, however, one of the key differences between ChatGPT and Gemini has been Google's lack of custom AI models. Earlier this year, Google addressed this by introducing "Gems" at I/O 2024, and after rolling out Gems to the web app last month, Google is now bringing the ability to use them in the Gemini app.

For those unfamiliar, Gemini is Google's broad-spectrum AI chatbot capable of answering almost any question you might have. Gems, on the other hand, are specialized AI models within the Gemini ecosystem that are tailor-made for certain tasks. Now, according to AssembleDebug — and we can confirm this — these Gems are available directly in the Gemini and Google apps for Android, allowing users to access them without needing to go to the web on their computer.

You can't create Gems on the Gemini app just yet

Google provides several pre-built Gems within Gemini, within the Gemini app, including a learning coach for understanding new concepts, a brainstorming assistant for idea generation, a career guide, a writing editor, and even a coding partner. However, you can't create new Gems directly from the Gemini app yet. To create a custom Gem, you'll need to visit the Gemini website, set custom instructions there, and then you'll be able to access it on the app.

It's great to see Google consistently roll out new features to the Gemini app on Android. The company recently made its Gemini Live feature — which allows users to have hands-free conversations with the Gemini chatbot without needing to use the hotword — available for free to all users, even those without a Gemini Advanced subscription. However, accessing Gems still requires a Gemini Advanced subscription. Or maybe you could ask a friend to gift a subscription.