Google's Gemini can already complete a range of complex tasks for you, including the likes of coding, drafting and/or summarizing with expansive pieces of text, visual reasoning, and more. It can easily assist you in completing your science and math homework — in a way where you not only get the answers, but also understand the reasoning behind them.

With dedicated models like Deep Research, users can dive deeper into the topics at hand. Albeit the model takes a few minutes to analyze information and give you an answer, it ensures that it brings detailed notes and credible sources in tow, making it a perfect starting point to kick off an important assignment.

Gemini's full capabilities are locked behind an age requirement that differs by your country of residence. In the US, you must be 13 or over to use Gemini with a personal or school Google Account. Google, however, seems to be wanting to broaden its reach, and a newly unearthed 'Gemini for kids' mode might just be what the tech giant is cooking.

Google app for Android (version 16.12.39) contains code strings that suggest Google is indeed working on a Gemini experience for "kid users," one that could help younger users "Create stories, ask questions, get homework help, and more," as highlighted by the folks over at Android Authority.

The mode will likely have stringent safeguards in place

Switch to Gemini from Google Assistant Create stories, ask questions, get homework help, and more. Meet Gemini, Google’s AI for everyone

The code strings essentially highlight the text users would see on the 'switch to Gemini from Google Assistant' screen. The mode could come with additional safeguards to prevent young users from generating or seeing information that isn't appropriate for their age. This could come in the form of stringent content filtering and censorship.

While not entirely clear right now, it seems as though the new experience will kick in automatically when Gemini is triggered through a Google account that is either managed under Family Link or identified as belonging to a child.

Considering that Google intends to completely phase out Google Assistant by the end of this year, and the newly unearthed strings emphasize the 'Switch to Gemini from Google Assistant' screen, it is very likely that this new kid-friendly mode or experience will roll out before Google ultimately goes through with the full sunsetting of Google Assistant.