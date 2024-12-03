Key Takeaways Gemini’s new update lets you make calls and send texts without unlocking your phone.

Gemini Live’s ability to work while your phone’s locked is a big step forward, slowly taking over from Google Assistant.

While Gemini can now handle calls and messages, it still needs your phone unlocked to access personal info (like from Gmail).

A hallmark of virtual assistants is their ability to handle basic tasks like making calls and sending texts, saving you from needing to pick up your phone. Google’s Gemini takes this a step further, making it super easy to call or text without even unlocking your device.

According to a report from 9to5Google, Google is adding a new feature to Gemini that lets you make calls and send texts without unlocking your phone. It’s part of the upcoming Google app 15.48 update, currently in beta. Gemini already handles calls and messages, but this update makes it way easier by skipping the unlock step.

This feature first popped up in October, and even with it enabled, Gemini still needed your phone unlocked to access personal information from apps like Gmail. That’s probably still the case with this update.

To turn this on, head to Gemini’s settings, find the “Gemini on lock screen” page, and switch on the “Make calls and send message without unlocking” toggle under the “Outgoing calls and messages” section. Just make sure calling and messaging apps are enabled in Gemini first, or it won’t work.

Once you turn it on, just say "Hey Google" like you would with Google Assistant, and Gemini will handle calls or texts right away without having to unlock your device.

Gemini is slowly taking over from Google Assistant

Being able to control your phone while it's locked is a standout feature of Gemini Live. While you could ask questions with the phone locked before, only Google Assistant could send messages or make calls without unlocking it. With this latest update, Gemini is set to fully step into Google Assistant’s shoes.

While Gemini might seem like it's just catching up to Google Assistant right now, its future looks pretty exciting. Thanks to its smart understanding and ability to learn, it’s set to become way better at handling tasks. Down the road, it’ll get super good at anticipating what you want, saving you time and making everything feel more tailored to you.