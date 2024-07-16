Summary Google previously rolled out the Gemini side panel to Workspace apps like Gmail, Docs, and Drive with built-in AI tools for a seamless user experience. But more Gemini integration is on the way for Workspace users.

Gemini for Google Workspace add-on subscribers paves the way for efficient collaboration within select Google apps, enhancing productivity and fostering community.

Workspace Extensions in Beta for Gemini offer admins flexibility to enable or disable access, ensuring data privacy and control.

At this year's developers conference, I/O 2024, Google announced the addition of a Gemini side panel to Workspace apps like Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. A few weeks ago, the side panel was rolled out to Workspace apps, providing customers with a slew of built-in AI tools. Notably, Google's experiment with Gemini AI on Workspace is an ongoing journey, with more features in the pipeline to enhance your Workspace experience continually.

As Google highlighted in its recent blog post, Workspace Extensions are now available in Beta for Gemini for Google Workspace add-on subscribers. The functionality lets admins beta test Gemini Extensions for Gmail and Drive. With the Google Drive extension, users can access information from Google Docs, allowing them to find and summarize information more efficiently.

Subscription to a Gemini for Google Workspace add-on is required

Google says the feature is an opt-in, allowing admins to enable or disable access as they see fit. This flexibility ensures the data won't be used to train the Gemini public model. Users must subscribe to Gemini for the Google Workspace add-on to access the new features, but they can rest assured that they have control over their experience.

By adding the Gemini side panel to Workspace apps, Google's AI chatbot aligned its functionality with each app's purpose. For example, in Google Docs, Gemini allows users to summarize information, brainstorm ideas, and edit content. Meanwhile, Gemini in the Slides app lets users generate new slides and custom images.

With the latest features, however, Gemini for Google Workspace add-on subscribers can now collaborate with information from select Google Workspace apps and bring Gemini into their daily workflows, fostering a sense of connection and community among users.

There's no question that we're moving toward an all-AI future, with all apps and services getting a touch of AI initiatives. As for Google apps, Gemini has taken the lead and aims to drastically change how users interact with the company's services. On Android, Gemini focuses on streamlining processes and task automation, while on Workspace, it aims to reinforce collaboration and enhance productivity.