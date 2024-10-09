Key Takeaways Gemini on Android is gaining native extensions for WhatsApp, Spotify, and Google Messages.

These extensions allow for smoother interactions and deeper integration with these apps.

Google is actively working on expanding Gemini's capabilities and personalization features.

Gemini has been one of Google's top priorities this year, gradually being integrated across the company's services and even replacing Google Assistant as the default on Android. However, despite the transition, Gemini has lacked several core features that Google Assistant used to offer. Google has started addressing these gaps — recently adding support for Google Assistant Routines — and now appears to be working on expanding Gemini's capabilities even further.

A recent leak from Assemble Debug (via Android Authority) reveals that Google is testing Gemini extensions for WhatsApp, Spotify, and Google Messages on Android. Previously, Google Assistant Actions allowed users to interact with apps directly, such as sending a WhatsApp message to a contact. While Gemini can already perform similar tasks using Google Assistant, it's now gaining its own native extensions, which should enable smoother interactions and deeper integration with these apps.

Although the feature is still being tested, the leaker managed to activate the extensions on the Google app for Android (beta version 15.40.31.29). The screenshot reveals that Google Assistant actions are being transitioned into Gemini extensions. It also indicates that Gemini will learn which extensions you use for specific tasks, like calling or messaging particular contacts, to offer a more personalized experience.

Your favorite apps will soon integrate better with Gemini

The extensions function exactly as intended. For example, when you ask Gemini to send a message via WhatsApp, it now uses the native extension to open the app directly instead of relying on Google Assistant Actions. It's noticeably faster compared to the current implementation as well. The same applies to the extensions for Spotify and Google Messages. And for those wondering, the Spotify extension works even for those on the free plan.

The feature is still in testing, and there's no official word on when it will roll out to the public. However, since the leaker managed to activate it with some tweaks, it's likely not far off. Regardless, it's good to see Google finally giving Gemini on Android the attention it needs.