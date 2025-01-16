Summary New Gemini extensions are in the works for Samsung apps.

It looks like stock Samsung apps are getting Gemini extensions in the near future. Leaker Chun Bhai (@chunvn8888 on Twitter) has shared screenshots detailing Gemini integration for a number of Samsung apps: Samsung Calendar, Samsung Notes, and Samsung Reminder. Given the timing of the leak, it seems likely that these new integrations will be announced alongside the Galaxy S25 series, set to debut at a Galaxy Unpacked event next week.

The highlighted functionality doesn't include any surprises, but it all seems relatively useful. You'll be able to create and search through notes, reminders, and calendar events in Samsung's app ecosystem through Gemini, using natural language. There are some limitations spelled out in the screenshots: for example, you can't create or delete folders in Samsung Notes using Gemini. You can see all the info in the tweet below.

This new info comes just a day after we saw another S25 AI feature leak: Now Brief, which seems like a Samsung-branded, AI-powered take on an older Android feature called Google Now. Like Google Now, Now Brief shows relevant info that updates throughout the day, including weather conditions, info from Samsung Health, and "memorable moments" from the day in the form of photos. (I don't think I need AI to curate a selection of photos I took today, but the feature could be fun on days when you've snapped a lot of pictures.)

Coming to Galaxy S25?

Samsung and Google both offer their own suites of AI features, but Samsung's Galaxy AI has integrated Google services since the beginning: Circle to Search was rolled out alongside Samsung's other Galaxy AI features, and was even exclusive to Samsung devices for a time. Samsung's working on its own AI assistant in Bixby AI, but this type of collaboration is hardly unprecedented for Google and Samsung.

We don't have any direct confirmation that these Gemini integrations for Samsung apps will debut on the Galaxy S25 series, but given the timing, it seems like a sure thing. We'll know more soon: the next Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled for January 22.

