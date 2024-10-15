Key Takeaways Google has introduced the Gemini Extension for Pixel Screenshots, allowing users to search for saved items via voice commands without opening the app, making the process faster and more convenient.

This update, available with the October 2024 Feature Drop for Pixel devices alongside Android 15, improves the previously cumbersome method of manually searching the Pixel Screenshots app.

Google is also testing new Gemini integrations for apps like WhatsApp, Spotify, and Google Messages, though these features are not yet available, as the company continues refining the Gemini assistant.

Pixel Screenshots was a major focus when Google released the Pixel 9 series earlier this year. The app uses AI to extract metadata from your screenshots, making it easy to retrieve relevant information later. Just ask, and the app will pull up what you need. But now, it's getting even better with a new update.

Alongside the release of Android 15, Google also announced the October 2024 Feature Drop for Pixel devices. And one of the new features it introduces is the Gemini Extension for Pixel Screenshots. Until now, you had to open the Pixel Screenshots app and either type or use voice commands to search for the information you saved.

This extra step, in fact, was a key reason I didn't use the Pixel Screenshots app as much during my time with the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Having to open the app to find what I was looking for felt unnecessary, especially considering that Google usually puts everything search-related front and center. Thankfully, the new Gemini integration simplifies this process even further.

Pixel Screenshots app gets smarter with Google Gemini

Google says that now you can use Gemini to find saved items in Pixel Screenshots without needing to open the app. Now, you can simply say something like, "Hey Google, use Screenshots to find the brand of sneakers I saved," and Gemini will search the Pixel Screenshots app for the relevant result.

While you still need to include the phrase "use Screenshots," this integration significantly speeds up the process compared to the previous method. This feature will be available on all Pixel 9 series models in the US, Canada, Ireland, Australia, India, Singapore, and Malaysia with the latest update.

In addition to Pixel Screenshots, Google has been testing new Gemini integrations for popular apps like WhatsApp, Spotify, and Google Messages, though these aren't available yet. The company is taking its sweet time to fine-tune and deliver the Gemini assistant we've been waiting for. While these major integrations are still in the works, a few useful extensions have already been rolled out to enhance the Gemini experience.