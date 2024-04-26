Summary Google Gemini's AI-powered email summarization feature is set to revolutionize how users handle lengthy emails, offering much-needed respite from information overload.

With a simple tap of a button, users can generate keynotes from lengthy emails, saving time and making it easier to catch up on their inbox.

Users can rate the generated summary to help improve the feature, with new features like summarizing PDFs and real-time responses to user queries on the horizon.

These days, it's a rare find to come across an app or service that doesn't incorporate some form of AI, be it ChatGPT or Gemini AI. Since its inception in late 2023, Google Gemini has been making its way onto various Google platforms, all in the name of enhancing user convenience. In early April, we got wind of a game-changing update for the Gmail Android app — an AI-powered email summarization feature. This feature, now seemingly ready to be rolled out, is set to revolutionize the way we handle lengthy emails, offering much-needed respite from information overload.

Reporting for Android Authority, the code hunter Assemble Debug has delved into version 2024.04.21.626860299 of the Gmail app for Android, discovering that Gemini's email summarize feature is rolling out to the app. Fortunately, the code sleuth managed to activate the feature by using some flags to give a glimpse of how the email summary works in Gmail.

Gmail will soon summarize your lengthy emails with Gemini AI

As you can see in the screenshot below, once the feature is available in the app, you'll see a new Summarize this email button under the email's subject line. With a simple tap of the button, the feature generates keynotes out of the email's text. This feature should be helpful to users who receive lengthy emails every day and need to save time while catching up on their inbox.

Source: Android Authority

Under the summarized text, you can rate the generated summary to help Google improve the feature's capabilities. There's also a button to copy the text to the clipboard.

It remains to be seen when Gemini's email summary feature will land on the stable version of Gmail for Android. However, the wait should not be too long, as the feature seems ready to roll out, though Google might need a little more time to iron out the remaining kinks.

Another possibility is that Google might wait until next month's I/O event to release the feature. As for the event itself, the firm might have a Pixel 8a and a new affordable smartwatch in the pipeline to reveal.

Gemini AI, Google's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, had a somewhat rocky start. However, with each update, the service is getting better and better. New features are also on the horizon, all aimed at bringing the app on par with ChatGPT. For instance, it's set to gain the ability to summarize PDFs and other documents, along with a Live Prompts feature for real-time responses to user queries.