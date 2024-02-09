Summary Google Gemini is a revamped version of Bard AI, now available as an app for Android users, but it comes at the cost of replacing Google Assistant.

When opting into Gemini, your phone's digital assistant automatically switches from Google Assistant to Gemini, and there's no way to use the Gemini app without it taking over.

Gemini is not yet ready to completely replace Google Assistant as it is slower and still relies on Assistant for specific tasks. Users happy with their current Assistant experience don't need to replace it for now.

Are you ready to completely replace Google Assistant with Google Gemini? That’s the question many Android users are now pondering. Google made the semi-surprising announcement yesterday that Bard AI has been rebranded and, frankly, revamped into Gemini, and a host of changes have come as a result. One of the bigger shockwaves surrounds the new Gemini app for Android, which is a big step up from having to go into your smartphone’s browser to access the AI. However, using this app comes at a cost: Google Assistant.

As we reported yesterday, there are still a number of things Gemini can't do that Google Assistant could on Android smartphones and tablets. However, as discovered by Android Authority, there's another shortcoming — you must choose between Google Assistant or Gemini. When agreeing to the terms of service and opting into Gemini, your phone's digital assistant is automatically switched over from Google Assistant. The next time you trigger the assistant via long-press, swipe gesture, or Hey Google hotword, you'll be greeted by Gemini.

The same goes if you install the Gemini app and then trigger your Assistant with one of the above-mentioned shortcuts. When doing it this way, you're asked if you want to switch from Assistant to Gemini. If you say yes, it's obvious what will happen: Gemini becomes the assistant. If you say no, you're greeted by the same Gemini opt-in page the next time you open the Gemini app. Even if you opt into the Gemini experience as your default assistant, then dig into the app's settings to switch back, you'll see that same opt-in page again the next time you open the Gemini app. In other words, there's no way to use the Gemini app without it taking over for Google Assistant.

Close

This is another death push — not death blow — that signals Google Assistant’s end is closer than we might expect. Recently, the report that the Google Assistant Driving Mode was shutting down in February was made official, so it’s not like we’re shocked that Gemini is the Cuckoo bird in the Google Assistant nest right now. Assistant first debuted in 2016, so the fact that it hasn’t made an appearance on our now annual What Google Killed list yet is pretty remarkable.

Utilizing advanced large language models (LLMs) in everyday life undoubtedly means that new assistants are on their way to one day fully replacing older and “dumber” assistants. Gemini is great as is, but it’s not ready to completely take over for what Assistant already does. While yes, it is way better at handling complex, sometimes tedious questions that Google Assistant gets hung up on, Gemini seems to take longer to actually register those questions. Interactions are a bit slower, and for some tasks, Gemini is just the top level of a Russian Doll when it comes to Assistant. It still has to go through Assistant for specific tasks.

For users happy with their current Assistant experience, there’s no need to replace it for now. As a matter of fact, you can get access to all the features Gemini touts by going to Gemini’s website on your mobile phone or laptop. All that leads us to ask, "Why should we bother downloading the app?" There’s a lot of good that will come one day from embracing Gemini as your only assistant, but that day is not today. Maybe Google should start clearing up its product branding process before that day comes.