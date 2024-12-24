Summary Gemini 1.5 with Deep Research now available in more regions.

Deep Research feature scans multiple sources and provides detailed reports.

Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental and 2.0 Experimental also rolling out more broadly.

Google rolled out a few new versions of Gemini in the US earlier this month, including Gemini 1.5 with Deep Research. Gemini's Deep Research feature is what it sounds like: you give it a subject to research, and it goes off and does it, evaluating the contents of dozens of websites and spitting out a report tailored to your parameters. Google's now rolling those models out in more regions.

According to Google's Vietnam and Thailand blogs, Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental, Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced, and Gemini 1.5 with Deep Research are now rolling out now in those regions, giving more users access to the latest Gemini has to offer.

Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental and 2.0 Experimental Advanced are updated versions of the current production models, 1.5 Pro and 1.5 Flash. Google describes the two as being for "complex tasks" and "everyday help," respectively — essentially, Flash is a lighter-weight model that operates faster, while Pro is a little more thorough in how it executes your prompts.

Gemini 1.5 with Deep Research, meanwhile, is the only Gemini model available today that can carry out the AI's Deep Research feature. Deep Research takes prompts that request research, formulates a research plan and gives you the option to tweak it, then goes off and does the research. It'll scan dozens to hundreds of sources for information about your query, then generate a detailed report about the results. The process takes a few minutes, and you can navigate away from Gemini while it's working. Once the work is done, you can export the report to Google Docs.