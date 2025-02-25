Summary Google Gemini offers free Code Assist for individual users, bringing AI coding assistance to smaller developers too.

Gemini also surpasses GitHub Copilot with 180,000 code completions per month and a larger context window.

Gemini Code Assist allows natural language prompts, code autocomplete, debugging assistance, and can be installed from various marketplaces.

App code is inherently templatized, with standard syntaxes developers must follow to ensure error-free execution. To help with this, it's easy to see popular AI handling the syntactic responsibilities while the coders stay focused on achieving the desired functionality. This was one of the key applications for GitHub Copilot AI, but Gemini is now making coding assistance more accessible to all Gemini users as well.

Coding is largely seen as an enterprise-level activity, and Google Gemini Code Assist has been available for enterprises using Standard and Enterprise-grade AI tools with features like support for private data sources, and productivity metrics. Google has pulled all that away to offer a limited version that supports over 20 different programming languages, and is available through several IDEs. Now, the company has realized the importance of bringing these assists to smaller devs and other individuals, and it just announced a free version of Code Assist for individual users powered by the same Gemini 2.0 model that caters to enterprises (via The Verge).

In doing this, Google is also taking the fight to other popular solutions devs rely on, such as GitHub Copilot. Interestingly, the Search titan has vastly exceeded its rival's free-tier usage limits, giving users 180,000 code completions per month instead of 2,000. Gemini also offers a larger context window spanning 128,000 text tokens which are used for context before a response is served.

Install and access in multiple ways

Prompt in natural language

Source: Google

Gemini Code Assist is conveniently positioned as a GPT replacement for your coding challenges, since you can prompt in conversational language, and have code autocomplete as you type on, or receive generic tips to clean up and optimize the code. Moreover, you can ask for an explanation of another person's code or even ask for debugging assistance.

Besides similar features built into Android Studio and Firebase, developers can install this free version of Gemini Code Assist from GitHub, VisualStudio Code Marketplace, and JetBrains Marketplace.