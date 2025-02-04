Summary The Gemini-powered Ask Photos feature in Google Photos allows users to search for pictures and videos using natural language prompts.

Google is now testing a redesign of the Ask tab's interface, marking a return to the conventional search experience.

Ask Photos is an experimental AI feature only available to Google Photos users in the US.

We were pretty excited by the "Ask Photos" tool teased for Google Photos back during I/O 2024 in May. However, the rollout of this feature has been limited, to say the least. First expected to arrive in the summer of last year, we saw a small batch of users gaining access to Ask Photos through an early access program in September. A month later, we received a good look at the functionality, though we haven't heard much about it since then. Following months of this Ask tab's appearance, Google is now in the process of tweaking its interface.

For users who currently have access to Ask Photos in the app, the Ask tab opens a chat-style Gemini experience, with a bottom-placed text box to enter prompts in natural language. But it looks like Google realizes this may be a tad unnecessary on the Photos app and has decided to take a step back.

As discovered by 9to5Google within Google Photos version 7.14 for Android, a design revamp of the Ask tab brings back the search box at the top. There's a pill-shaped container to the right of this search box, carrying the familiar sparkle icon titled "Ask" that takes you to the Gemini experience.

A more reasonable design choice

Current Ask tab in Google Photos vs revised version

This is fairly similar to the interface of the Search tab in Google Photos, which is still available to people without access to Ask Photos. To remind our readers, Ask Photos is available exclusively in the US, and there's also a waitlist to gain access to this experimental feature. It has remained experimental since it went live back in September, and perhaps this design tweak is a hint that Google is finally ready to roll it out widely.

We're guessing Google didn't see the utility of having Gemini front and center for search when the classic search option — updated only last year — does a stellar job of looking up images and videos on its own. As for Google Photos users who have grown fond of the Gemini search experience, this design change will mean that accessing the chatbot's services will take an additional tap on the screen.